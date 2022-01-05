Deferred prosecution agreements for firms would help NPA, says Zondo
05 January 2022 - 11:49
SA law should provide for deferred prosecution agreements for companies that divulge the wrongdoing that takes place within them.
This is one of the recommendations of the first part of the Zondo commission report into state capture, which said that such agreements could offer a solution to the acute problems faced by a weak and inadequately resourced National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)...
