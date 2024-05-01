FANFAN RWANYINDO KAYIRANGWA: Advancing social justice and decent work in Africa

Labour Day resonates deeply across Africa. It serves as a celebration of the historic achievements of our workers and as a potent reminder of the road still ahead.
In many African countries labour unions played crucial roles in anticolonial and anti-apartheid struggles, acting as focal points for resistance against oppression and highlighting the enduring fight for economic and social justice.
This Labour Day once again reminds us of how essential it is to work together to overcome the many crises we are facing. As the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO’s) regional director for Africa I see daily the effect these immense challenges area having on economies, societies and citizens.
From the continuing fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic to renewed conflicts, rising food and fuel prices and the growing consequences of climate change, Africa’s resilience is being tested as never before.
More than 80% of employment on our continent is informal, leaving people with scant security or stability. More than 1.2-billion Africans are not covered by any social protection benefit. Perhaps most starkly, too many young people see migration as their only hope, and since half of our population is under the age of 19 there could not be a more visceral reminder of the urgent need for change and action.
At the ILO we believe a better future begins with decent work and social justice. In 2019 the ILO’s 54 African member states reached a collective understanding of what should be done to achieve this and codified their conclusions by adopting the Abidjan Declaration.
This agreement not only aims to promote decent employment for all — especially young women and men — it also seeks to leapfrog development hurdles by boosting education and leveraging technology, and to transform Africa’s important informal and rural economies by integrating it more effectively into the broader economy and providing fair conditions for their workers.
Social protection
The declaration also recognises the importance of businesses, which form the bedrock of healthy economies by providing jobs and supporting community resilience. It advocates for a business-friendly environment to help sustainable enterprises grow, and create an inclusive atmosphere in which social dialogue between workers, employers and governments is integral to policy-making.
It also underscores the importance of expanding social protection and strengthening adherence to international labour standards, so that gender equality, worker safety and other fundamental rights are safeguarded.
The ILO is committed to supporting African governments, workers and employers to achieve this transformative vision. Together, we are working tirelessly to build an equitable and resilient Africa.
The Global Coalition for Social Justice is an embodiment of this vision. The coalition, which was only launched this year but has already attracted more than 200 partners including governments, employer and worker organisations, international institutions, enterprises, non-governmental organisations and academic institutions, is far more than just a platform for discussion. It is already a dynamic force for change, advocating for social justice to become a cornerstone of policy decisions worldwide.
Extending social justice and decent work across Africa is not just the morally correct choice, it is the most pragmatic and effective route to long-term prosperity and stability. The crises that have been thrust upon us also offer the opportunity to reshape our continent for the better. The stakes are high, the need is urgent, but working together we can meet the challenge.
The ILO will be proud to support our members on this transformative journey. The path we must take is clear, and the time for action is now.
• Kayirangwa is assistant director-general and regional director for Africa at the International Labour Organisation.
FANFAN RWANYINDO KAYIRANGWA: Advancing social justice and decent work in Africa
The International Labour Organisation is committed to supporting governments, workers and employers to achieve the goals of the Abidjan Declaration
Labour Day resonates deeply across Africa. It serves as a celebration of the historic achievements of our workers and as a potent reminder of the road still ahead.
In many African countries labour unions played crucial roles in anticolonial and anti-apartheid struggles, acting as focal points for resistance against oppression and highlighting the enduring fight for economic and social justice.
This Labour Day once again reminds us of how essential it is to work together to overcome the many crises we are facing. As the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO’s) regional director for Africa I see daily the effect these immense challenges area having on economies, societies and citizens.
From the continuing fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic to renewed conflicts, rising food and fuel prices and the growing consequences of climate change, Africa’s resilience is being tested as never before.
More than 80% of employment on our continent is informal, leaving people with scant security or stability. More than 1.2-billion Africans are not covered by any social protection benefit. Perhaps most starkly, too many young people see migration as their only hope, and since half of our population is under the age of 19 there could not be a more visceral reminder of the urgent need for change and action.
At the ILO we believe a better future begins with decent work and social justice. In 2019 the ILO’s 54 African member states reached a collective understanding of what should be done to achieve this and codified their conclusions by adopting the Abidjan Declaration.
This agreement not only aims to promote decent employment for all — especially young women and men — it also seeks to leapfrog development hurdles by boosting education and leveraging technology, and to transform Africa’s important informal and rural economies by integrating it more effectively into the broader economy and providing fair conditions for their workers.
Social protection
The declaration also recognises the importance of businesses, which form the bedrock of healthy economies by providing jobs and supporting community resilience. It advocates for a business-friendly environment to help sustainable enterprises grow, and create an inclusive atmosphere in which social dialogue between workers, employers and governments is integral to policy-making.
It also underscores the importance of expanding social protection and strengthening adherence to international labour standards, so that gender equality, worker safety and other fundamental rights are safeguarded.
The ILO is committed to supporting African governments, workers and employers to achieve this transformative vision. Together, we are working tirelessly to build an equitable and resilient Africa.
The Global Coalition for Social Justice is an embodiment of this vision. The coalition, which was only launched this year but has already attracted more than 200 partners including governments, employer and worker organisations, international institutions, enterprises, non-governmental organisations and academic institutions, is far more than just a platform for discussion. It is already a dynamic force for change, advocating for social justice to become a cornerstone of policy decisions worldwide.
Extending social justice and decent work across Africa is not just the morally correct choice, it is the most pragmatic and effective route to long-term prosperity and stability. The crises that have been thrust upon us also offer the opportunity to reshape our continent for the better. The stakes are high, the need is urgent, but working together we can meet the challenge.
The ILO will be proud to support our members on this transformative journey. The path we must take is clear, and the time for action is now.
• Kayirangwa is assistant director-general and regional director for Africa at the International Labour Organisation.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Cosatu alliance purposely created a system of economic exclusion, DA says
Nearly 4,000 Implats jobs on the line as sector crisis deepens
No economic adviser, no problem, says Presidency
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.