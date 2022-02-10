Features State capture: where are the prosecutions? The first two state capture reports show the way to greater accountability in SA. But for justice to be done, the NPA needs to score some successes — and to start working towards that now B L Premium

When it comes to prosecuting corruption cases, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) needs to score — and fast.

"It’s like a penalty kick, a free kick," says Kevin Malunga, former deputy public protector and academic head of law at Regenesys Business School, referring to the work of the commission of inquiry into state capture. In the first two of its reports, the commission, headed by acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, "has given [the NPA] the information, saying: ‘There’s a goal, you shoot that goal.’"..