ANTHEA ELEFTHERIADIS AND MPHO MARULE: Mergers require an ESG and legal rethink
In the future, mandatory obligations and regulations will become more far-reaching
26 April 2024 - 05:00
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors are used to evaluate a company’s risk management and overall sustainability outlook, particularly in relation to its operations and engagement with its community, employees, customers, and suppliers.
A company’s commitment to evolving and developing its ESG investments is becoming increasingly important globally, and local legal due diligence processes should evolve alongside it, especially when it comes to matching companies in potential mergers & acquisitions (M&As). In SA, M&A activities are certainly due for a legal and ESG rethink and upgrade...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.