Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Living on edge as crooks and killers walk among us Killing with impunity means the country is on edge and braced for the next attack

SA was barely digesting the departure of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who was buried on New Year’s Day, marking a symbolic end of an era as the country lost one of the few remaining members of a generation that made democracy possible. The next day one of the symbols of that democracy, its parliament building, was on fire.

The true cost of the physical damage and whether the building will be restored to play its role is still to be determined. The fire may have nothing to do with politics, but that this could not be taken for granted shows the lasting damage of events of July 2021...