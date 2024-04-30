Shareholder in MC Mining takeover bid wants director removed
MC Mining says chair Nhlanhla Nene resigned on April 26 and one of its independent nonexecutive directors, Khomotso Mosehla, on April 19
30 April 2024 - 16:21
One of MC Mining’s shareholders that is part of a consortium which launched a takeover offer for the company in February, has indicated that it will bring a resolution for the removal of one of the directors of the company, Andrew Mifflin.
Dendocept formed a consortium, represented by Goldway Capital Investment, alongside investment group Senosi, venture capital firm Shine Capital and other investors. At the time the offer was announced in February, the consortium held 64% of the shares in MC Mining. They offered to buy out the remaining shareholders for A$0.16 per share in cash in a deal...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.