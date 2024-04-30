NGOs demand prioritisation of cancer treatment

NGOs marched to the provincial health department offices in Gauteng to demand that cancer patients be prioritised. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
The Cancer Alliance, Section27 and Treatment Action Campaign on Tuesday marched to the Gauteng health department offices demanding it spend the R784m set aside by the Gauteng treasury to outsource radiation oncology services for more than 3,000 patients on the backlog list.
The NGOs said the department previously blamed funding and a lack of resources for the huge backlog in treatment but failed to take action after the funding allocation from the Treasury in March 2023.
“Some patients have passed on while waiting for the department to act,” the NGOs said.
Despite the availability of funds, the department has failed to provide life-saving treatment to cancer patients for more than a year.
“We demand immediate action to provide radiation oncology services in the province by outsourcing the services as per its undertaking while it waits for procured equipment. We further demand the department provide us with an update regarding the progress made on the tender under consideration referenced in a press statement released on February 1.”
Members from NGOs marched to the Gauteng health department offices to hand over a memorandum of demands. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
Members of NGOs demanded the health department in Gauteng prioritise the fight against cancer. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
Protesters hold placards demanding the Gauteng health department do more in its fight against cancer. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
NGOs protesting as they stand in solidarity with cancer patients. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
According to the NGOs, problems in Gauteng’s oncology services date from 2020, with hospitals such as Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria and Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH) experiencing severe strain.
“In 2020, CMJAH had seven operational radiation oncology machines but today it operates with only two while serving about 2,000 new patients annually. To help relieve the funding pressure we successfully negotiated with Gauteng treasury to allocate funding to the department to procure equipment and outsource care for those on the backlog list. Despite this resource allocation, patients on the backlog list are not receiving the care they need,” said the NGOs.
“The longer these funds remain unused, the more cancer patients lose their lives. The department must fulfil its constitutional duty of providing access to cancer treatment for these patients.”
NGOs demand prioritisation of cancer treatment
Protesters say department has not taken action despite receiving funding
The Cancer Alliance, Section27 and Treatment Action Campaign on Tuesday marched to the Gauteng health department offices demanding it spend the R784m set aside by the Gauteng treasury to outsource radiation oncology services for more than 3,000 patients on the backlog list.
The NGOs said the department previously blamed funding and a lack of resources for the huge backlog in treatment but failed to take action after the funding allocation from the Treasury in March 2023.
“Some patients have passed on while waiting for the department to act,” the NGOs said.
Despite the availability of funds, the department has failed to provide life-saving treatment to cancer patients for more than a year.
“We demand immediate action to provide radiation oncology services in the province by outsourcing the services as per its undertaking while it waits for procured equipment. We further demand the department provide us with an update regarding the progress made on the tender under consideration referenced in a press statement released on February 1.”
According to the NGOs, problems in Gauteng’s oncology services date from 2020, with hospitals such as Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria and Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH) experiencing severe strain.
“In 2020, CMJAH had seven operational radiation oncology machines but today it operates with only two while serving about 2,000 new patients annually. To help relieve the funding pressure we successfully negotiated with Gauteng treasury to allocate funding to the department to procure equipment and outsource care for those on the backlog list. Despite this resource allocation, patients on the backlog list are not receiving the care they need,” said the NGOs.
“The longer these funds remain unused, the more cancer patients lose their lives. The department must fulfil its constitutional duty of providing access to cancer treatment for these patients.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.