Impala third-quarter production rises 13%
PGM pricing remains lacklustre with notable volatility in both platinum and palladium reflecting the continued influence of investor activity
30 April 2024 - 11:30
Impala Platinum increased gross platinum group metals (PGM) production by 13% to 827,000oz in the quarter ended March.
“We delivered a commendable operational performance while navigating several challenges in the period under review,” CEO Nico Muller said...
