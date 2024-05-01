Proteas coach backs Nortjé’s pace despite mediocre IPL displays

Anrich Nortje faces a month of hard work to ensure he is ready for the T20 World Cup. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ALEX DAVIDSON
Trust, something Cricket SA lost long ago and is struggling to rebuild, is the foundation for the Proteas’ preparation for the T20 World Cup.
Rob Walter is trusting Anrich Nortjé will get back to bowling at 150km/h. He is trusting Quinton de Kock’s innate competitiveness will elevate his performances back to the level seen at the ODI World Cup in 2023.
Walter backs engagements with the players, done virtually because half of his World Cup squad is in India, to be sufficient to restore the team spirit so important to the unlikely run to the semifinals in 2023.
Walter admitted he was not a gambling man despite his selection of Nortjé, who missed the whole of last season with a back injury and since his return has lacked the pace he previously bowled with, looking a major risk.
“I trust the quality of the players. Anrich has another month before the World Cup starts. There is no doubt he will hit his straps. It’s good to see his speed is up and with more playing and training he’ll start to get his feel back,” Walter said after naming the 15-man World Cup squad on Tuesday.
Nortjé, who asked not to be considered for a national contract, played three matches for the Warriors in the domestic T20 Challenge before flying to India for the IPL, where his performances have appeared to be that of a player low on confidence, because he still doesn’t trust his body.
In his six matches in the IPL, Nortjé has taken only six wickets while his economy rate of 13.36 is illustrative of the bruising scoring in that tournament but also his own struggles with rhythm.
“It’s been tough choosing the seam bowling component of the squad, there is not a helluva lot to separate them. The one thing Anrich has, is raw pace; there are not a lot of guys who can bowl 150 [km/h that] he can. He’s shown in the past year he is a quality competitor and pace is an X-factor. In particular, taking the top four wickets creates a large success rate in winning games. Statistically he’s been very successful there.”
SA face Sri Lanka in their opening match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York, on June 3.
SA will also play Bangladesh and the Netherlands in New York and wrap up the group phase against Nepal in St Vincent.
The addition of Ottniel Baartman was less surprising, though it is his first for a World Cup.
The 31-year-old shot to prominence in last year’s SA20, taking 12 wickets, but in this year’s tournament he took more wickets — 18 — and had a better economy rate — 6.95 — compared with 10.15 last year.
“He’s been outstanding, particularly in the SA20. He was a cut above the rest. He showed he is a quality ‘death’ bowler. Being able to manage the ‘death’ is going to be critical and he offers that speciality in his skill set,” Walter said.
Rassie van der Dussen was a surprise omission given his consistency in the SA20, the Pakistan Super League and the CSA T20 Challenge this year, but is a victim of the plethora of resources available at the top of the order.
Instead, Ryan Rickelton earned his first World Cup call-up as part of a powerful batting unit led by skipper Aiden Markram that includes David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs.
“Ryan has had two outstanding competitions where he has played the brand of cricket we are looking to play.”
De Kock’s experience, with that of Reeza Hendricks, gives the Proteas plenty of dynamism at the top of the order, with Markram’s versatility allowing him to provide cover for the top three and the middle order, depending on the balance of the starting team.
T20 World Cup squad: Aiden Markram (capt), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortjé, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs. Travelling reserves: Nandré Burger and Lungi Ngidi.
