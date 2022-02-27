RONALD LAMOLA: Prosecutions must follow Zondo report to affirm rule of law

This year marks the 25th year of our constitution coming into effect, and there is no better way to celebrate than by bearing witness to the effective and deliberate affirmation of section 179 of our constitution, without fear, favour or prejudice.

The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) derives its mandate from section 179, which affords it power to institute criminal proceedings on behalf of the state and in effect use any necessary functions to achieve justice for the people.

With a sense of great judicial clarity, justice Yvonne Mokgoro advanced an important principle in her inquiry report on NPA matters, when she held that “in the face of SA’s painful history and its struggling inequality, it is the rule of law that holds every individual to the same standard and in so doing recognises the inherent dignity within every individual.

“Whether one wields power or is of the most vulnerable, the rule of law guarantees equal treatment. Without it the vision of a constitutional democracy is dead in [the] water.”

While many South Africans have decried the slow turning of the wheels of justice, President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged this sentiment while not mincing his words when he stated that nothing impedes law enforcement agencies from discharging their duties by implementing the findings of the Zondo commission.

There is no question that the Zondo commission report findings must be implemented in a manner that increases public confidence that everyone is indeed equal before the law, regardless of status, and that the report is not gathering dust in government offices.

Often people contend that SA formulates brilliant plans but lacks implementation, but the contentious question arising from that assertion still remains how anyone would attest to this when there exists no implementation and evaluation of said great plans. Plans that do not bear fruit will not fulfil the aspirations of our much-vaunted constitution. It will mean nothing if the rule of law is not felt in every corner of the nation.

Judges are viewed as the steadfast custodians of the nation’s constitutional democracy, and the NPA ought to be seen to be the reliable and sharpened sword that must, without favour or prejudice, boldly enforce the rule of law.