National Ayanda Dlodlo decries corruption as the ‘most defining struggle of our time’ Battle against graft is far from over, says public service minister, calling on people to join the campaign for clean governance B L Premium

Public service & administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo says the fight against corruption is not the exclusive preserve of the government and called on citizens and civil society to fight the scourge posing a great threat to SA’s dream of becoming an ethical and developmental state.

The National Development Plan, a blueprint to address the country's socioeconomic challenges by 2030, states the need for the government to build a “state that is capable of playing a developmental and transformative role” in society. ..