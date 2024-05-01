Trailblazer Sam Motsuenyane ‘etched in our collective memory’

Dr Sam Motsuenyane at his farm Winterfeld, north of Pretoria, on December 15 2011. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Tributes continue to pour in for Sam Motsuenyane, one of the founders of the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce (Nafcoc), who died on Monday. He was 97.
Parliament expressed “profound sorrow” over Motsuenyane’s passing, describing him as “a revered stalwart in business and entrepreneurship” and as “a vanguard in the African business community.”
Business Unity SA (Busa) said it was “deeply saddened” by the passing of Motsuenyane, “an iconic figure whose remarkable journey has left an indelible mark on the country’s business landscape.”
Motsuenyane was president of Nafcoc for 24 years from 1968, a role through which he helped to establish and sponsor businesses and companies. Notably, under his leadership, enterprises such as African Bank and Black African Development and Construction Company were established.
“His significant contributions also extended to the political arena, where he played a pivotal role in the negotiations that introduced democracy in SA,” said parliament.
Motsuenyane retired from Nafcoc in 1992 and joined parliament where he was appointed leader of the house of the senate (which became the National Council of Provinces) and went on to serve as the first ambassador to Saudi Arabia between 1996 and 2000, having been appointed by former president Nelson Mandela.
He was also an ambassador to Oman, Yemen, Kuwait and Bahrain.
The businessman also led the Motsuenyane commission of inquiry, which investigated human rights abuses. He served on several commissions, such as the Melamet Commission on the Remuneration of Politicians in 1994, and the King Report on Corporate Governance from 1993 to 1994.
“Dr Motsuenyane was not only a trailblazer in the business world but also a beacon of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs across SA. His legacy will forever be remembered as a testament to the power of perseverance and the indomitable human spirit,” said Khulekani Mathe, CEO designate at Busa.
Motsuenyane was the honorary life vice-president of the Free Market Foundation (FMF). The think-tank described him as “a stalwart in SA’s commercial environment.”
According to FMF director Temba Nolutshungu: “Dr Motsuenyane was elected president of the FMF in 2002. In 2012, he stepped into a new role, that of honorary life vice-president, saying he wanted to leave the role of president for someone younger and more active.”
Motsuenyane had been actively involved with the foundation since Nafcoc became an organisational member of the FMF in 1977.
Piet le Roux, CEO of business lobby group Sakeliga, said Motsuenyane “set an admirable example as a successful businessman, committed philanthropist, and promoter of self-reliance and market solutions instead of state intervention.”
Alan Mukoki, CEO at the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “Dr Motsuenyane played a seminal and pivotal role in organised business and was the most authoritative voice in representing black business over the decades. A giant tree has indeed fallen.
“His contribution to socioeconomic transformation is unparalleled and his brilliant leadership will forever be etched in our collective memories.”
Trailblazer Sam Motsuenyane ‘etched in our collective memory’
The former Nafcoc leader was a beacon of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs across SA, says Busa
gavazam@businesslive.co.za
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.