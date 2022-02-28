NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Market share gains and increased volumes boost RCL Foods
Business Day TV talks to RCL Foods CEO Paul Cruickshank
28 February 2022 - 22:00
RCL Foods has posted a 21.5% jump in its interim headline earnings, as volumes improved and as the group gained market share. Business Day TV unpacked the performance in more detail with CEO Paul Cruickshank.
