WATCH: Market share gains and increased volumes boost RCL Foods

Business Day TV talks to RCL Foods CEO Paul Cruickshank

28 February 2022 - 22:00
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH/LULAMILE FENI
RCL Foods has posted a 21.5% jump in its interim headline earnings, as volumes improved and as the group gained market share. Business Day TV unpacked the performance in more detail with CEO Paul Cruickshank.

