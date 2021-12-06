NPA head Shamila Batohi does damage control over early exit of Hermione Cronje
The head of the NPA insists there is ‘no crisis’ after the head of the Investigating Directorate’s premature exit
06 December 2021 - 16:48
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi was in damage control mode on Monday as she urged prosecutors to apply “razor-sharp focus” in the wake of the resignation of Hermione Cronje as head of the Investigating Directorate (ID).
“The NPA is not in a crisis and there is no widespread sabotage of the ID or any part of the NPA that is taking place,” said Batohi during a status update, at which she was joined by four national deputy directors of public prosecution and a special director...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now