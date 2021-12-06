National NPA head Shamila Batohi does damage control over early exit of Hermione Cronje The head of the NPA insists there is ‘no crisis’ after the head of the Investigating Directorate’s premature exit B L Premium

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi was in damage control mode on Monday as she urged prosecutors to apply “razor-sharp focus” in the wake of the resignation of Hermione Cronje as head of the Investigating Directorate (ID).

“The NPA is not in a crisis and there is no widespread sabotage of the ID or any part of the NPA that is taking place,” said Batohi during a status update, at which she was joined by four national deputy directors of public prosecution and a special director...