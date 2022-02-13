PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: What’s the real problem with turning the state around?
Action indicated in the state of the nation address will look decidedly odd when the dial is still not moving in December
13 February 2022 - 19:25
We spend 110 minutes listening to the state of the nation address.
In December of this year, maybe just before the ANC elective conference, we will have had third-quarter GDP and some October manufacturing data and a range of labour market indicators. What will we think of the 110 minutes we spent in February?..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now