Petrol to rise and diesel to drop on Wednesday
The CEF attributes the change to higher international product prices for petrol
30 April 2024 - 08:36
May 1 will greet motorists with mixed news, with increases in petrol prices but a cut in diesel prices.
The department of mineral resources and energy announced both grades of petrol, 93 and 95, will increase by 37c/l at midnight, while the wholesale price of 0.05% sulphur diesel will drop by 30c/l and 0.005% sulphur diesel by 36c/l ...
