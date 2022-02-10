Treasury to oversee public-private pact to tackle state capture prosecutions
The state has admitted it has capacity issues to prosecute complex cases of state capture and the initiative will help plug the gap
10 February 2022 - 22:50
The National Treasury is set to manage a partnership between government and the private sector aimed at bringing state capture perpetrators to book, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.
The president said the framework, which is currently being fine-tuned, is meant to aid and control co-operation between financial crime sleuths in the private sector and public litigators...
