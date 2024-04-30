MTN Nigeria reports first-quarter loss as naira woes continue
The group says the operating environment has been characterised by rising inflation and ongoing naira depreciation
30 April 2024 - 08:48
MTN Nigeria has reported a loss for the first quarter in what the company described as a “very challenging” operating environment characterised by rising inflation and continued naira depreciation.
The company reported a loss after tax for the quarter ended March of 392.7-billion naira compared with a profit of 108.4-billion naira a year ago...
