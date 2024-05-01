World / Europe

Turkey to join SA’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ

Foreign minister says Turkey will continue to support the Palestinian people

01 May 2024 - 18:52
by TUVAN GUMRUKCU and Burcu Karakas
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Turkey's foreign minister Hakan Fidan attends a meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 29 2024. Picture: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED
Turkey's foreign minister Hakan Fidan attends a meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 29 2024. Picture: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

Istanbul — Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday that Turkey would join in SA’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“Upon completion of the legal text of our work, we will submit the declaration of official intervention before the ICJ with the objective of implementing this political decision,” Fidan said in a joint press conference with Indonesia foreign minister Retno Marsudi in Ankara.

“Turkey will continue to support the Palestinian people in all circumstances,” he said.

The ICJ ordered Israel in January to refrain from any acts that could fall under the Genocide Convention and to ensure its troops commit no genocidal acts against Palestinians, after SA accused Israel of state-led genocide in Gaza.

In January, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey was providing documents for the case at the ICJ, also known as the World Court.

Israel and its Western allies described the allegation as baseless. A final ruling in SA’s ICJ case in The Hague could take years.

Reuters

 

US blocks UN from recognising Palestinian state through membership

Britain and Switzerland abstain, while the remaining 12 council members voted yes
World
1 week ago

No more turning a blind eye to genocide, says Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa says the world owes it to the victims of all the world’s genocides to not betray their memories by looking away
National
3 weeks ago

People in Gaza face catastrophic hunger and looming famine, says UN

Military operations, insecurity and restrictions to delivery of essential supplies blamed for the insufficient aid
World
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Israel concerned over possible ICC arrest warrants
World
2.
Blinken meets Netanyahu, presses Hamas to accept ...
World
3.
Namibia’s Namcor in deal with Chevron to develop ...
World / Africa
4.
Dutch to cap numbers at World War 2 event for ...
World / Europe
5.
Blinken tells Hamas to accept Israel’s ‘generous’ ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.