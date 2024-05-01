Turkey's foreign minister Hakan Fidan attends a meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 29 2024. Picture: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED
Istanbul — Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday that Turkey would join in SA’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
“Upon completion of the legal text of our work, we will submit the declaration of official intervention before the ICJ with the objective of implementing this political decision,” Fidan said in a joint press conference with Indonesia foreign minister Retno Marsudi in Ankara.
“Turkey will continue to support the Palestinian people in all circumstances,” he said.
The ICJ ordered Israel in January to refrain from any acts that could fall under the Genocide Convention and to ensure its troops commit no genocidal acts against Palestinians, after SA accused Israel of state-led genocide in Gaza.
In January, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey was providing documents for the case at the ICJ, also known as the World Court.
Israel and its Western allies described the allegation as baseless. A final ruling in SA’s ICJ case in The Hague could take years.
Turkey to join SA’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Foreign minister says Turkey will continue to support the Palestinian people
Istanbul — Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday that Turkey would join in SA’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
“Upon completion of the legal text of our work, we will submit the declaration of official intervention before the ICJ with the objective of implementing this political decision,” Fidan said in a joint press conference with Indonesia foreign minister Retno Marsudi in Ankara.
“Turkey will continue to support the Palestinian people in all circumstances,” he said.
The ICJ ordered Israel in January to refrain from any acts that could fall under the Genocide Convention and to ensure its troops commit no genocidal acts against Palestinians, after SA accused Israel of state-led genocide in Gaza.
In January, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey was providing documents for the case at the ICJ, also known as the World Court.
Israel and its Western allies described the allegation as baseless. A final ruling in SA’s ICJ case in The Hague could take years.
Reuters
US blocks UN from recognising Palestinian state through membership
No more turning a blind eye to genocide, says Cyril Ramaphosa
People in Gaza face catastrophic hunger and looming famine, says UN
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.