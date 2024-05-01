Sport / Other Sport

Sunshine Tour

SA golf champions gather for inaugural Tournament of Champions

01 May 2024 - 17:44
by MICHAEL VLISMAS
Ryan van Velzen. Picture: SUNSHINE TOUR/TYRONE WINFIELD
Ryan van Velzen. Picture: SUNSHINE TOUR/TYRONE WINFIELD

The Sunshine Tour tees off its new 2024/25 season this week with a new tournament in the Waterfall City Tournament of Champions that features a unique format aimed at showcasing a gathering of champions throughout SA golf all chasing a first prize of R1m.

The 34-player field for this week’s tournament, which will be played at Royal Johannesburg Golf Club’s East Championship Course from May 2-5, has brought together the winners from all corners of SA golf competing over a nine-hole format that they will play twice a day for four days.

Golf fans will be treated to a stadium-like atmosphere around what will serve as both the ninth and 18th greens, giving unrivalled viewing access to a selection of the finest golf talent in the men’s, women’s and amateur game in SA.

There will also be a separate competition for the leading golfers from the SA Disabled Golf Association (Sadga).

Champions from various sectors of SA golf have qualified to compete in a tournament offering R2.5m in total prize money, but with R1m up for grabs to the professional winner.

The Sunshine Tour will be represented by all of its available champions from last season and led by Ryan van Velzen, the winner of last season’s Sunshine Tour Order of Merit.

Robin Williams, the winner of the Sunshine Tour’s Fortress Rookie of the Year last season, will also tee it up.

The Sunshine Ladies Tour will be represented by a selection of this season’s winners including SA’s Cara Gorlei, Casandra Alexander and Gabrielle Venter, as well as India’s Tvesa Malik and Scotland’s Kylie Henry.

