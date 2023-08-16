Mahindra reveals bold new concept bakkie

With its stylish and assertive looks, the Mahindra Global Pik Up concept could be a true rival to the VW Amarok, Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mahindra has unveiled its new Global Pik Up concept at the Indian firm’s annual FutureScape event now under way in the Mother City.
Designed at the Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS), this lifestyle-orientated bakkie has been envisioned to take on the likes of the popular VW Amarok, Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux, with an assertive look capable of holding its own on everyday city streets or at the local trailhead. It also features a new body-on-frame platform Mahindra says has been engineered from the ground up to deliver performance, safety, utility and robust capability. This is backed up by the carmaker’s latest intelligent “4Xplore” four-wheel-drive system said to offer steadfast grip and performance on all terrains.
While we don’t yet know what engine will power the Global Pik Up, the press release hints it will have enough grunt to tow anything from a boat to a horsebox.
As it is set to be sold in markets around the world, the final production version of the Global Pik Up will place a heavy emphasis on safety, with Mahindra aiming to achieve a five-star crash rating through advanced technologies. This structural might will be backed up by numerous electronic aids, including level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), trailer sway mitigation, all-around airbag protection, drowsy driver detection and ultra-fast 5G connectivity.
The interior promises to be spacious and luxurious with features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, semi-automatic parking, sunroof and a drive mode selector all forming part of package. Behind the passenger cab resides a substantial cargo bed, making the Global Pik Up suited to professional purposes or recreational activities.
At the time of writing, further details remain thin on the ground, but we expect Mahindra to drip-feed more information about the Global Pik Up concept in months to come.
