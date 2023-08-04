The NP200 has for many years been the only half-tonne bakkie available in SA. Picture: Supplied
SA’s popular Nissan NP200 bakkie has reached the end of its road.
Nissan has confirmed production of the half-tonner at the Rosslyn plant near Pretoria will cease in March 2024.
“After a 16-year heritage, the production of NP200 will end in SA in March 2024 after the end of its extended life cycle,” Nissan SA said.
No immediate replacement model is planned, though Nissan is evaluating alternatives in line with the ambitions of its Africa midterm plan.
The older NP300 one-tonne range was discontinued last year, which will leave the new-generation Nissan Navara one tonner as the only model produced at Nissan’s Rosslyn plant.
The NP200 has been in local production since 2008 when it replaced the long-running Nissan 1400, and held a monopoly on the country’s half-tonne bakkie market for many years after the discontinuation of the popular Ford Bantam and Chev Ute.
Based on the Dacia Logan Pick-Up, it has been one of the country’s best selling bakkies since its launch and sells in two 1.6l petrol models priced at R234,000 and R253,800.
Though its exit will leave a gap in the market for half-tonne bakkies, there are a number of workhorse alternatives selling for under R300,000 including the Suzuki Super Carry 1.2 priced at R166,900, the JAC X100 1.2 single cab dropside (R209,900), Mahindra Pik Up 2.2 CRDe single cab S4 (R266,499) and GWM Steed 5 2.0 (R299,950).
Renault is expected to soon launch the Oroch double-cab compact bakkie in SA. The Duster-based pickup has a 680kg load capacity and was shown at the recent Nampo Agricultural Show.
Nissan NP200 to be discontinued in SA
Production of the popular half-tonner will come to an end in 2024
SA’s popular Nissan NP200 bakkie has reached the end of its road.
Nissan has confirmed production of the half-tonner at the Rosslyn plant near Pretoria will cease in March 2024.
“After a 16-year heritage, the production of NP200 will end in SA in March 2024 after the end of its extended life cycle,” Nissan SA said.
No immediate replacement model is planned, though Nissan is evaluating alternatives in line with the ambitions of its Africa midterm plan.
The older NP300 one-tonne range was discontinued last year, which will leave the new-generation Nissan Navara one tonner as the only model produced at Nissan’s Rosslyn plant.
The NP200 has been in local production since 2008 when it replaced the long-running Nissan 1400, and held a monopoly on the country’s half-tonne bakkie market for many years after the discontinuation of the popular Ford Bantam and Chev Ute.
Based on the Dacia Logan Pick-Up, it has been one of the country’s best selling bakkies since its launch and sells in two 1.6l petrol models priced at R234,000 and R253,800.
Though its exit will leave a gap in the market for half-tonne bakkies, there are a number of workhorse alternatives selling for under R300,000 including the Suzuki Super Carry 1.2 priced at R166,900, the JAC X100 1.2 single cab dropside (R209,900), Mahindra Pik Up 2.2 CRDe single cab S4 (R266,499) and GWM Steed 5 2.0 (R299,950).
Renault is expected to soon launch the Oroch double-cab compact bakkie in SA. The Duster-based pickup has a 680kg load capacity and was shown at the recent Nampo Agricultural Show.
These were SA’s best selling cars in July
PODCAST | Catching up with Kabelo Rabotho — head of Nissan SA
Single cab Navara is a hardy workhorse, just don’t expect a soft ride
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.