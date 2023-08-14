Life / Motoring

SVI develops bullet-resistant package for Lexus LX

Luxury SUV protected against AK-47 and other assault rifles

14 August 2023 - 10:43 Motor News Reporter
The price of the armouring package starts at just more than R1m without options. Picture: SUPPLIED
A new B6 armouring package has been developed for the Lexus LX by Pretoria-based SVI Engineering. The discreetly armoured luxury SUV is protected against assault rifles including the AK-47, R1 and R5.

While Toyota’s Land Cruiser 300 is a firm favourite with SVI clients seeking a B6-armoured SUV with off-road capability, the launch of a concealed protection package for the closely related LX provides customers with an even more luxurious option, says SVI business development director Nicol Louw.

“The example we have armoured is the flagship LX 600 VIP four-seater derivative, which boasts climatised second-row seats offering plenty of legroom, independently adjustable ottomans, a seven-stage massage function and even 11.6-inch screens. With our B6 protection package installed, this may well be the ultimate armoured luxury SUV,” says Louw.

The B6 package can also be applied to other variants in the five-model LX range, including the F Sport models. In each case, the SUV’s various driver-assistance safety systems — including those that rely on sensors mounted behind the windscreen — remain fully operational.

The bullet-resistant upgrade makes use of custom-fabricated armoured steel plates, composite materials and high-grade 38mm ballistic glass. To save on cost and mass, the armouring package incorporates an armoured rear bulkhead, complete with escape hatch, integrated behind the second row. A suspension upgrade is included to manage the additional mass of the armouring.

Louw says the extra weight is comfortably handled by either of the two Lexus LX models: the 500d has a 3.3l turbodiesel V6 engine with outputs of 225kW/700Nm, and the LX600 is powered by a 3.5l twin-turbo V6 petrol wielding 305kW/650Nm.

The B6 armouring package for the Lexus LX is priced from R1,060,369 (excluding VAT), while the list of options includes B6 roof armour, B6 floor armour, a PA system and heavy-duty runflat rings for the tyres. The build time is about four months.

SVI also offers a B4 discreet package, providing protection against handguns, up to .44 Magnum, priced from R771,930 (excluding VAT).

Mercedes and SVI launch a bullet-resistant Benz V-Class

Discreet armouring package offers B4 ballistic protection for luxury mini bus
1 month ago

New VW Golf GTI gets bullet-resistant armouring

It is said to be the world's first armoured eighth-generation Golf  GTI
6 months ago

Mercedes-Benz launches latest S-Class Guard models

But Mercedes-Benz SA says it has no plans to market S 680 models locally
1 year ago
