BOOK REVIEW: The name’s Fleming, Ian Fleming
Biography shows the best-selling author lived a more remarkable life than his famous creation
09 May 2024 - 05:00
Had Ian Fleming’s sole achievement been the creation of British superspy James Bond, he would have been a literary giant — but this best-selling author’s life was far more remarkable than that.
With Ian Fleming: The Complete Man, Nicholas Shakespeare has produced a meticulously researched and absorbing biography of a man whose true achievements may never be fully realised. This is because so little has been recorded of Fleming’s own intelligence activities during — and probably long after — World War 2...
