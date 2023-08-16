Cell C CFO Lerato Pule quits after less than a year
The mobile operator says Pule is leaving to ‘take up another opportunity’
16 August 2023 - 10:46
Cell C CFO Lerato Pule has resigned less than a year after joining the telecoms operator to “take up another opportunity”, but the company did not elaborate in its brief statement.
“Over the next few months, she will continue to deliver on critical financial matters,” the company said as it starts the search for her successor...
