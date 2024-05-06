Eye-catching Shogun added to Mitsubishi Triton range

The Shogun is identified by a number of exterior black garnishes. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mitsubishi has introduced a new flagship model to its Triton 1-tonne range of double cab bakkies in SA.
Priced at R809,990, the limited edition Triton 2.4 4x4 Shogun has unique styling touches and additional equipment, and slots in above the Triton 2.4 4x4 Xtreme.
The Shogun is identified by a number of exterior black garnishes, including to the front bumper, headlight covers and front fog-light covers. The roof rails and alloy wheels are black and a bespoke Shogun sports bar is mounted over the load bay, which is finished with a tonneau cover and tailgate lock. The rear lights feature similar matt black covers and a tow bar is fitted as standard. A matching nudge bar is available as an optional extra.
Inside, the Triton Shogun features a leather steering wheel, parking brake and floor console finished with black and red stitching. The leather seats and door trim get red leather stitching.
A bespoke Shogun sports bar is mounted over the load bay. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Shogun’s on-board entertainment is bolstered by a Sony car audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring functionality.
Mechanically, the Shogun is unchanged and is powered by the same 2.4l turbo diesel engine that serves duty across the Triton range. Offering 133kW and 430Nm, it is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission with Intelligent Shift Control.
As with the other Triton 4x4 models, the Shogun is a serious off-road machine with Dunlop A/T 265/60R18 all-terrain tyres, a Super Select II 4WD system and a generous 220mm ground clearance. It also has a low-range transfer case and a variety of off-road modes, including gravel, mud/snow, rock and sand.
The 12-model Triton range is covered by a three-year/100,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan with five-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance.
PRICES
Triton 2.4L DI-D SC M/T GL 4x2 — R454,995
Triton 2.4L DI-D DC M/T GL 4x2 — R529,990
Triton 2.4L DI-D DC M/T GLX 4x2 limited edition — R529,990
Triton 2.4L DI-D DC M/T 4x2 — R639,990
Triton 2.4L DI-D DC A/T 4x2 — R659,990
Triton 2.4L DI-DC Xtreme — R728,990
Triton 2.4L DI-D DC M/T 4x4 — R719,990
Triton 2.4L DI-D DC A/T 4x4 — R739,990
Triton 2.4L DI-D DC A/T 4x4 Athlete — R759,990
Triton 2.4L DI-D DC A/T 4x4 Heritage — R779,990
Triton 2.4L DI-D DC A/T 4x4 Xtreme — R808,990
Triton 2.4L DI-DC A/T 4x4 Shogun — R809,990
