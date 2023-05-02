FINAL LONG-TERM UPDATE: Isuzu D-Max earns its stripes

Both oil benchmarks fell more than $1 in the previous session
Surveys show French are gloomy about national prospects but satisfied with their own lot in life
‘Authorities in Egypt have now granted permission for them to get off the boat so they can proceed with their journey,’ says the international relations department
Pravin Gordhan will discuss impasse over Transnet locomotives with his Chinese counterparts
Fedhasa warns that despite growth in hotels, the food and beverage segment, coffee shops and bar sales, unreliable water and electricity supply impede further progress
Manufacturing activity picked up slightly in April, though it is still below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction
We highlight six projects working for change, and examine how meaningful corporate CSI partnerships can have a significant impact on children’s education and development
Travellers overwhelmed tourist hotspots for the first normal holiday period after three years of Covid-19 restrictions, with over 159-million trips made in the first three days alone
Players depend on their counties for just about everything they need, says former England star
Michelin’s Uptis airless tyres have been successfully tested by law enforcement for high-speed chases and could soon be used in autonomous vehicles
The Isuzu D-Max LSE 4x4 double-cab came into our lives and found bakkie enthusiasts. It’s the second long-term bakkie companionship after swapping with the energetically styled and built Ford Ranger Raptor. I find myself reflecting on how well its sober demeanour supported my work and home life.
What sprang out moments after the first turn of its wheel was its size. Life with the wide Ranger Raptor meant I was constantly conscious of where to park, and what not to hit. Not with the narrower D-Max, though. It was more agile.
As a newly minted model a year ago, the refurbished cabin looked and felt on par with modern lifestyle double-cab expectations of innovation and affluence. It has digital displays and other modern functionality such as bluetooth telephony and the ability to stream music, a reverse camera and digital radio.
The leather cladding on the seats, though, is an optional extra for the LSE grade. It’s a nice addition, if you must have it, and it bears no scars or patina a year on. The rest of the cabin materials in the cabin aren’t exotic but they have a quality feel and are neatly stitched. Nothing has chafed, unhinged or broken.
At no point did I struggle to fit in, or to pack anything into it. The rear bench is generous enough to accommodate two-to-three passengers and the load bin was used extensively to store luggage, boxes, an old washing machine and it bore this evidence with scratches, until we rubberised the cargo bay.
Of all the features available, the cruise control and the music system saw the most usage. Motoring editor Denis Droppa took the vehicle on a number of off-road excursions including Sani Pass and Kosi Bay, where it displayed impressive off-road prowess.
With me, the vehicle spent most its time in rear-wheel drive and averaged a 9.4l/100km fuel consumption. This is not too bad and is on par with segment rivals.
Other road trips included a visit to a ghost-village in Middleburg, and recently to Musina close to the SA-Zimbabwe border. Highway conditions saw consumption drop to about 8.9l/100km and the performance from its turbocharged 3.0l four-cylinder is more than sufficient. It is an easy-cruising vehicle with good overtaking punch, and our only gripe about the engine is that it is relatively noisy compared to rival bakkies like the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux.
During the Isuzu’s tenure we tasted a few hard-hitters, the V6-equipped Ranger Wildtrak and its Amarok cousin as examples, but the D-Max never felt underpowered in comparison. It will beat a fast enough path to anywhere if you work the engine, and the motor was also up to the task of pulling a trailer laden with a large hatchback. The automatic transmission is a suitable partner.
We also got to spend time with the range-topping D-Max V-Cross priced at R857,700 which has more driver-assistance systems, but we still feel the LSE is better value for money at R810,200.
The bakkie wars haven’t toned down, and the segment standards have certainly been upped, especially in the areas of drive quality and big-screen digitisation. We’d still recommend the D-Max 3.0 LSE with confidence though. It served us very well during the pothole pandemic and storm season.
