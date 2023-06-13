Life / Motoring

VEHICLE SALES

Buying-down trend sees premium car brands knocked out of top 10

Price and rate hikes and lower disposable income are driving consumers to more affordable cars

13 June 2023 - 19:33 Denis Droppa
Mercedes-Benz has exited the top 10 sellers in recent years. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Mercedes-Benz has exited the top 10 sellers in recent years. Picture: DENIS DROPPA

Affordability is driving new light vehicle sales and the buying-down trend sees no premium brand left in SA’s top 10 sellers.

Price inflation, declining disposable income and negative sentiment are driving consumers to more affordable cars. Buying patterns are also being shaped by increasing interest rates and fuel price hikes.

Premium brands BMW and Mercedes-Benz have both exited the top 10 in recent years — BMW in 2019 and Mercedes-Benz in 2021 — while high-volume marque Suzuki is now in third position, just four years after entering the top 10, according to data and analytics provider Lightstone Auto.

“Toyota and Volkswagen have occupied first and second positions for the past five years, while affordability has been a key brand feature behind Suzuki’s remarkable rise from 10th in 2019 to third in 2022.

"The weighted average price of a Suzuki in 2022 was a little more than half that of the LV market as a whole,” says Jaco van Staden, head of sales at Lightstone Auto.

Affordability has been a key brand feature behind Suzuki’s remarkable rise from 10th in 2019 to third in 2022. Picture: SUPPLIED
Affordability has been a key brand feature behind Suzuki’s remarkable rise from 10th in 2019 to third in 2022. Picture: SUPPLIED

Suzuki grew 71.04% year on year to achieve a market share of 8.92% in 2022, while budget-focused brand Mahindra grew its sales volumes by 78% compared with the previous year, making it SA’s fastest-growing automotive brand.

Renault registered a leap of 29.61% and grew its market share to 5.15%, leaving the French firm sixth overall in the most popular brand rankings for 2022. Chinese brands such as Haval and Chery have made impressive gains with cars that offer a lot of features at keen prices.

The top 10 light vehicle brands, in order of popularity in 2022 were: Toyota, Volkswagen, Suzuki, Hyundai, Nissan, Renault, Ford, Kia, Isuzu and Haval. The Toyota Hilux continued its reign as SA’s best-selling vehicle ahead of the Volkswagen Polo Vivo, while the Polo hatchback was overtaken by the Suzuki Swift, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Toyota Corolla Cross.

Mercedes-Benz and Isuzu have held the first and second positions in the commercial vehicle brand rankings over the past five years, and in 2022 were followed by Volvo Trucks, which had jumped from fifth in 2021 to third. Toyota broke into the top 10 in 2021 with its medium commercial bus offering, while Scania has dropped from fourth in 2018 to seventh in 2022.

The top 10 commercial vehicle brands, in order of popularity in 2022, were Mercedes-Benz, Isuzu, Volvo Trucks, FAW, Hino, UD Trucks, Scania, MAN, Fuso and Toyota.

“The top 10 light vehicle brands usually account for between 80% and 85% of the light vehicle market, while the combined market share of the top 10 brands for the commercial vehicles has been between 80% and 90%,” says Van Staden.

SA’s best-selling vehicles of 2022 — top 50:

1. Toyota Hilux — 32,203

2. Volkswagen Polo Vivo — 20,866

3. Ford Ranger — 17,341

4. Suzuki Swift — 17,282

5. Isuzu D-Max — 17,062

6. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 16,992

7. Toyota Corolla Cross — 15,841

8. Volkswagen Polo — 15,697

9. Toyota Hi-Ace — 13,687

10. Toyota Starlet — 12,921

11. Nissan NP200 — 12,859

12. VW T-Cross — 10,384

13. Renault Kwid — 9,770

14. Haval Jolion — 9,068

15. Renault Kiger — 8,532

16. Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up — 8,044

17. Toyota Fortuner — 7,805

18. Suzuki Vitara Brezza — 7,425

19. Hyundai Venue — 7,212

20. Hyundai Atos — 7,141

21. Kia Picanto — 7,137

22. Ford EcoSport — 6,790

23. Renault Triber — 6,575

24. Hyundai Grand i10 — 6,316

25. Nissan Navara — 6,067

26. Nissan Magnite — 6,065

27. Toyota Agya — 5,798

28. Suzuki S-Presso — 4,953

29. Haval H6 — 4,771

30. Toyota Corolla Quest — 4,688

31. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 4,622

32. GWM Steed — 4,521

33. Toyota Rumion — 4,050

34. Suzuki Jimny — 3,970

35. Hyundai i20 — 3,843

36. VW Polo Sedan — 3,770

37. Toyota Land Cruiser Pick up — 3,517

38. Kia Rio — 3,510

39. Nissan Almera — 3,477

40. Kia Sonet — 3,319

41. BMW X3 — 3,224

42. Suzuki Baleno — 2,832

43. Suzuki Ertiga — 2,815

44. Suzuki DZire — 2,763

45. Mercedes-Benz C-Class — 2,718

46. VW Tiguan — 2,613

47. Kia Seltos — 2,501

48. VW T-Roc — 2,407

49. Hyundai H100 Bakkie — 2,300

50. Mazda CX-5 — 2,297

New car sales go full throttle despite economic headwinds

Total new-vehicle sales of 218,869 units are 3.0% higher than the same period last year
Life
1 week ago

Toyota Hilux retakes the sales lead from Ford Ranger in May

Last month's strong sales bucked economic headwinds, with light commercial vehicles leading the way
Life
1 week ago

Pre-owned car sales drop 17.7% as buyers rail against price hikes

Prices of three-year old used cars increase 10.2%  in the first quarter of 2023: TransUnion
Life
4 weeks ago
