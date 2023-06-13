Inflation cooling to lowest annual rate in two years takes pressure off Fed
National Assembly passes NHI Bill, flaws and all
The National Council of Provinces still has to consider the proposed legislation
The National Assembly has approved the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, taking the ANC-led government one step closer to its plans for achieving universal health coverage.
While the bill still needs to be considered by the National Council of Provinces, SA’s second house of parliament, is not expected to make material changes to the bill before submitting it to the president in the final round of assent...
