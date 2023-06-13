Life / Motoring

NEWS

Porsche is the world’s most valuable luxury brand

German sports car firm beats Louis Vuitton and Chanel in the rankings compiled by Brand Finance

13 June 2023 - 15:37 Denis Droppa
With a $36.8bn brand value, Porsche tops the annual Brand Finance survey for the sixth consecutive year. Picture: SUPPLIED
With a $36.8bn brand value, Porsche tops the annual Brand Finance survey for the sixth consecutive year. Picture: SUPPLIED

Porsche is the world’s most valuable luxury and premium brand, according to the latest Brand Finance Luxury & Premium rankings.

Valued at $36.8bn, the German carmaker tops the annual survey for the sixth consecutive year. It is ranked ahead of Louis Vuitton ($26.3bn), which retains second overall in the ranking. Chanel ($19.4bn) climbed to third spot, pushing Gucci ($17.8bn) down to fourth.

Ninth-placed Ferrari is the next automotive brand in the survey of 50 companies, ahead of Bentley (24th), Lamborghini (30th), Rolls-Royce (38th), McLaren (41st), Maserati (45th) and Aston Martin (47th). With its brand value more than doubling to $4.1bn, Lamborghini is the fastest-growing company in the rankings.

Brand value is the net economic benefit that a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand in the open market, according to Brand Finance, which compiles and publishes the survey.

“Brand strength is the efficacy of a brand’s performance on intangible measures relative to its competitors,” Brand Finance said, adding that Porsche continues to push its strategy of modern luxury.

The top ten brands in the Brand Finance Luxury & Premium ranking. Picture: SUPPLIED
The top ten brands in the Brand Finance Luxury & Premium ranking. Picture: SUPPLIED

“The brand combines an outstanding product with a highly personal customer experience. Porsche is expanding its product portfolio with new sports car concepts, but will also continue to focus on limited editions and expand its Sonderwunsch programme, which champions highly tailored cars where customers get involved in the design,” Brand Finance says.

Porsche reported a 27.4% rise in annual profit to €6.8bn and revenue of €37.6bn in 2022. Deliveries rose 2.6% to almost 310,000 units, a record for the German carmaker.

Already one of the world’s most profitable automakers, Porsche plans a long-term operating return on sales of more than 20% with its new Road to 20 programme. The company, a huge money spinner for the Volkswagen Group, is targeting revenue of €40bn-€42bn this year and a margin of 17%-19%.

The company’s stock has risen more than 40% since it started trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange at €82.50 a share last September. Porsche overtook Volkswagen as Europe’s most valuable carmaker within a week of its IPO.

This lift takes your Bugatti right up to your penthouse

Bugatti Residences debuts in Dubai as the ultimate in luxury living
Life
2 weeks ago

Expect open-air emotion in new Porsche 718 Spyder RS

Folding fabric top allows a more visceral driving experience that amplifies the shriek of the six-cylinder engine
Life
1 month ago

Vision 357 celebrates 75 years of Porsche

Its monolithic form, narrow passenger cell and broad shoulders evoke the lines of the marque’s first model, the 356 released in 1948
Life
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Defender 130 is a giant aimed at ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Beijing X55 arrives with eye-catching style and ...
Life / Motoring
3.
So long and thanks for the Fish
Life
4.
Impostor syndrome: welcome to a considerably ...
Life
5.
BMW ‘Gusheshe’ auctioned in SA for R900,000
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Know your car and avoid being stranded

Life / Motoring

First Saudi Arabian appointed to women’s car of year panel

Life / Motoring

DAVID FURLONGER: Think carefully about the car you buy, and how

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.