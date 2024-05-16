New Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio Super Sport edition pair shown

Two new exclusive Alfa Romeo models that celebrate an historic win have been announced. Picture: SUPPLIED
Alfa Romeo has presented a pair of limited-edition models, namely the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport. The Super Sport name is borrowed from the Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 Super Sport which won the Mille Miglia race of 1928.
Based on the flagship Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio trims, only 275 units of the sedan and 175 SUVs will be produced and marketed globally. The limited series is separated from regular models through styling, including a newly interpreted Quadrifoglio motif. For the first time in more than 100 years the four-leaf clover symbol that has identified the sportiest models of the Italian brand now rests on a black background instead of white.
Available liveries are Rosso Etna, a burgundy-like red; metallic Nero Vulcano (black) and Bianco Alfa (white). The latter colour is optional on the Giulia only and both cars feature “3+3” headlights with new adaptive Full-LED matrix lights.
It's the first time in a century that the four-leaf clover emblem sits on a black surround. Picture: SUPPLIED
Furthermore, visible carbon fibre is optionally available on the roof of the Giulia sedan exclusively; the lightweight material also adorns their Alfa Romeo shields and rear-view mirror caps. The sedan gets burnished five-hole 19-inch sports alloy wheels while the Stelvio is perched on 21-inchers, both featuring black brake calipers.
The interiors get a 3D finish red carbon fibre in the dashboard, central tunnel and door panels. More decorative details include a steering wheel upholstered in leather and Alcantara with black stitching and carbon fibre accents, plus the “Super Sport” logo in red stitched into the front headrests. They also get a number plague for authenticity.
On-board luxury in both models lists “Alfa Connect Services,” an instrument panel featuring the historical “telescopic” design and a fully digital 12.3” touch-operated screen that switches in three layouts; Evolved Relax, Heritage and Race. The latter layout prioritises the essential information for hard driving, including the tachometer, speedometer and shift-light for manual changing of the transmission.
Mechanically both Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport are powered by the 2.9l V6 biturbo engine delivering 375kW and 600Nm driving the rear wheels only via an eight-speed automatic transmission. A mechanical limited-slip differential derived from that used in the extra-rare Giulia GTA model optimises the torque transfer, increasing stability, agility and cornering speed.
Special interior touches for the limited-edition range include red carbon fibre trim. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Giulia sedan benefits from active aerodynamics through the carbon-fibre front splitter that controls the quality of air flow under the vehicle to increase stability and performance. An Akrapovič exhaust system is available as an optional item.
Stellantis SA has not confirmed whether the limited edition Super Sport models will be on sale in SA.
International News
New Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio Super Sport edition pair shown
The limited and special series pays tribute to Alfa Romeo’s victory at the 1928 Mille Miglia race
Alfa Romeo has presented a pair of limited-edition models, namely the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport. The Super Sport name is borrowed from the Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 Super Sport which won the Mille Miglia race of 1928.
Based on the flagship Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio trims, only 275 units of the sedan and 175 SUVs will be produced and marketed globally. The limited series is separated from regular models through styling, including a newly interpreted Quadrifoglio motif. For the first time in more than 100 years the four-leaf clover symbol that has identified the sportiest models of the Italian brand now rests on a black background instead of white.
Available liveries are Rosso Etna, a burgundy-like red; metallic Nero Vulcano (black) and Bianco Alfa (white). The latter colour is optional on the Giulia only and both cars feature “3+3” headlights with new adaptive Full-LED matrix lights.
Furthermore, visible carbon fibre is optionally available on the roof of the Giulia sedan exclusively; the lightweight material also adorns their Alfa Romeo shields and rear-view mirror caps. The sedan gets burnished five-hole 19-inch sports alloy wheels while the Stelvio is perched on 21-inchers, both featuring black brake calipers.
The interiors get a 3D finish red carbon fibre in the dashboard, central tunnel and door panels. More decorative details include a steering wheel upholstered in leather and Alcantara with black stitching and carbon fibre accents, plus the “Super Sport” logo in red stitched into the front headrests. They also get a number plague for authenticity.
On-board luxury in both models lists “Alfa Connect Services,” an instrument panel featuring the historical “telescopic” design and a fully digital 12.3” touch-operated screen that switches in three layouts; Evolved Relax, Heritage and Race. The latter layout prioritises the essential information for hard driving, including the tachometer, speedometer and shift-light for manual changing of the transmission.
Mechanically both Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport are powered by the 2.9l V6 biturbo engine delivering 375kW and 600Nm driving the rear wheels only via an eight-speed automatic transmission. A mechanical limited-slip differential derived from that used in the extra-rare Giulia GTA model optimises the torque transfer, increasing stability, agility and cornering speed.
The Giulia sedan benefits from active aerodynamics through the carbon-fibre front splitter that controls the quality of air flow under the vehicle to increase stability and performance. An Akrapovič exhaust system is available as an optional item.
Stellantis SA has not confirmed whether the limited edition Super Sport models will be on sale in SA.
Omoda marks one-year SA anniversary with spot in top 20 brands
Former Ferrari F1 team boss Jean Todt in SA to promote road safety
Lamborghini launches ‘touch’ experiences for the blind
Jody Scheckter’s championship-winning Ferrari fetches R151m at auction
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.