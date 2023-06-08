Life / Motoring

Know your car and avoid being stranded

Sponsored course teaches essential skills such as changing a tyre and jump-starting

08 June 2023 - 15:48 Motor News Reporter
Many people lack the confidence and knowledge to perform simple car maintenance tasks, which can leave them stranded in the event of a flat tyre or dead battery. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Motorists seeking a better understanding of how their vehicle works can learn basic maintenance at an affordable new course.

Car Basics teaches skills from changing a tyre and checking oil, water and lubricants, to jump starting a car and more. Priced from R295, the course is offered by Tiger Wheel & Tyre in partnership with The Exception, Goodyear, SABAT batteries and Havoline.

Many people lack the confidence and knowledge to perform simple car maintenance tasks, which can leave them stranded in the event of a flat tyre or dead battery, says course founder Paige Lindenberg.

“These scenarios can occur without warning and their consequences can be dangerous," she adds. “While we spend a lot of time in our vehicles, the reality is we may know very little about how they work or what to do in an emergency."

The course caters to different skill levels, encouraging participants to learn at their own pace and ask questions without judgment.

“I have seen a growing need for training and education that can be done in a simple and fun way, to make motorists feel safer on our roads," says Lindenberg, who grew up surrounded by cars and racing.

The courses will be hosted at Tiger Wheel & Tyre outlets; the first one takes place at Sunninghill, Johannesburg, on July 1, and monthly events around the country will follow. Tickets to Car Basics are available via Quicket.

