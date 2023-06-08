Know your car and avoid being stranded

Bank of Canada’s surprise hike calls thoughts of a pause in interest rates into question
The energy minister appears to be at odds with anyone with half decent plans
One Movement SA has lodged an urgent application for it to be declared unconstitutional
Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail’s Natasha Marrian
The former head of finance in Europe previously told a court that he always thought the deals were valid and he acted on orders by Marcus Jooste
Loss of trade with the EU and US as its neutrality becomes ‘seemingly compromised’ will cost SA dearly, says economist
Business Day TV spoke to Martin Kingston, chair of B4SA
Britain’s defence ministry reports heavy fighting along front line in Ukraine
Inter Milan stand in the way of a treble for City that would match Manchester United’s still unique feat of 1999.
Competition marks a milestone by adding Layan Damanhouri to its panel of female journalists
Motorists seeking a better understanding of how their vehicle works can learn basic maintenance at an affordable new course.
Car Basics teaches skills from changing a tyre and checking oil, water and lubricants, to jump starting a car and more. Priced from R295, the course is offered by Tiger Wheel & Tyre in partnership with The Exception, Goodyear, SABAT batteries and Havoline.
Many people lack the confidence and knowledge to perform simple car maintenance tasks, which can leave them stranded in the event of a flat tyre or dead battery, says course founder Paige Lindenberg.
“These scenarios can occur without warning and their consequences can be dangerous," she adds. “While we spend a lot of time in our vehicles, the reality is we may know very little about how they work or what to do in an emergency."
The course caters to different skill levels, encouraging participants to learn at their own pace and ask questions without judgment.
“I have seen a growing need for training and education that can be done in a simple and fun way, to make motorists feel safer on our roads," says Lindenberg, who grew up surrounded by cars and racing.
The courses will be hosted at Tiger Wheel & Tyre outlets; the first one takes place at Sunninghill, Johannesburg, on July 1, and monthly events around the country will follow. Tickets to Car Basics are available via Quicket.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CAR ADVICE
Know your car and avoid being stranded
Sponsored course teaches essential skills such as changing a tyre and jump-starting
Motorists seeking a better understanding of how their vehicle works can learn basic maintenance at an affordable new course.
Car Basics teaches skills from changing a tyre and checking oil, water and lubricants, to jump starting a car and more. Priced from R295, the course is offered by Tiger Wheel & Tyre in partnership with The Exception, Goodyear, SABAT batteries and Havoline.
Many people lack the confidence and knowledge to perform simple car maintenance tasks, which can leave them stranded in the event of a flat tyre or dead battery, says course founder Paige Lindenberg.
“These scenarios can occur without warning and their consequences can be dangerous," she adds. “While we spend a lot of time in our vehicles, the reality is we may know very little about how they work or what to do in an emergency."
The course caters to different skill levels, encouraging participants to learn at their own pace and ask questions without judgment.
“I have seen a growing need for training and education that can be done in a simple and fun way, to make motorists feel safer on our roads," says Lindenberg, who grew up surrounded by cars and racing.
The courses will be hosted at Tiger Wheel & Tyre outlets; the first one takes place at Sunninghill, Johannesburg, on July 1, and monthly events around the country will follow. Tickets to Car Basics are available via Quicket.
Top tips for preserving the paint on your car
Latest crime stats show increase in vehicle hijackings
When civilians direct traffic, are drivers insured if an accident occurs?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Porsche and Ferrari to take on Toyota at Le Mans 24 Hr
R200,000 City Blitz introduced as SA's cheapest electric car
Stand by for Volvo’s EX30 — SA’s most affordable electric SUV
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.