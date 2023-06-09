Pepkor was supposed to be THE defensive JSE retailer — but its share price crash in the wake of disappointing numbers is a sign of investor capitulation
By prioritising literacy and education, South Africa can unlock the potential of its children
Construction of a space exploration facility will catapult the historic Karoo village from the Victorian era into the space age
Tsakani Maluleke appeared as a beacon last week to South Africans rapidly losing faith that our municipalities, and service delivery, can be saved. Here, the auditor-general tells the FM why there’s ...
Local upmarket café Coco Safar plans to go further
Head over heart or head over heels? When you buy a car, is your decision driven by cold logic or by passion?
Some of us consider our cars as no more than a convenient means of transport. For others, it’s a love affair. They get a thrill every time they drive it. They lavish affection on it. They boast about it. They want everyone else to admire it...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
DAVID FURLONGER: Think carefully about the car you buy, and how
Rising interest rates, inflation, a disintegrating rand and general economic malaise mean the pressure to be practical, rather than romantic, is intensifying
Head over heart or head over heels? When you buy a car, is your decision driven by cold logic or by passion?
Some of us consider our cars as no more than a convenient means of transport. For others, it’s a love affair. They get a thrill every time they drive it. They lavish affection on it. They boast about it. They want everyone else to admire it...
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.