BMW resurrects the ‘clownshoe’ coupe
The closed-roof version of the Z4 is a concept car that might go on sale in limited numbers
Image: Supplied
Remember the BMW Z3 M Coupé from the late 1990s? Based on the Z3 roadster it polarised opinion and was affectionately nicknamed the “clown shoe” because of its long bonnet and bulky rear.
It was later followed by the less quirkily styled Z4 M Coupé launched in 2006.
BMW has resurrected the car for 2023 in the form of the Concept Touring Coupé, a shooting-brake design based on the latest Z4 roadster. The car had its coming out party at last weekend’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, an annual classic car meet on the shores of Italy's Lake Como.
BMW initially said the closed two-seater was developed as a one-off that pays tribute to the timeless fascination of the car, but has since hinted it may be built in a limited series.
Speaking to Topgear.com at Villa d’Este, BMW design boss Adrian van Hooydonk said while it was not planned at the moment, if the vehicle were to go into production it would be a niche product.
The Concept Touring Coupé pays tribute to the BMW 328 Touring Coupé that won the Mille Miglia endurance race in 1940. The shooting-brake shape is a nod to the BMW 02 Series model variants of the early 1970s, which featured “Touring” in their name to distinguish them from sedans.
Image: Supplied
It is characterised by a long bonnet, streamlined roof and powerful rear section that form a distinctive two-box design, while in profile its sporting pose is accentuated by elongated side windows with the Hofmeister kink and flared rear wheel arches.
The exterior is painted a unique grey-brown colour called Sparkling Lario, with embedded flakes of blue glass. The exterior features silver-bronze accents and a unique version of the BMW kidney grille. The wheels are a special design and measure 20 inches up front and 21 inches in the rear.
Image: BMW Blog
The interior has an exclusive bicolour option from Italian leather workshop Poltrona Frau, featuring braided leather straps for the seat valences. Italian firm Schedoni has provided a custom luggage set for the car.
The Concept Touring Coupé is powered by a 3.0l turbocharged straight-six engine producing close to 300kW.
The Z4 roadster is available in SA as a 145kW 2.0l four-cylinder model and a 285kW 3.0l straight-six version.
