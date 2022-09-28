×

Life / Motoring

International News

BMW Z4 gets nip and tuck for 2023

Changes include more standard equipment, some detail changes and new paint choices

28 September 2022 - 16:48 Motor News Reporter
The BMW Z4 has received a mid-life spec and aesthetic refresh. Picture: SUPPLIED
The BMW Z4 roadster has been updated for 2023 with a raft of new details, including fresh design accents to the exterior, more standard equipment and new optional items.

The new features include the M Sport package as standard fitment to the four-cylinder models, effectively deleting grading of the Advantage, Sport Line and M Sport equipment lines.

New additions include 18-inch M light-alloy wheels in double-spoke design and mixed-size tyres: 225/45 R18 at the front axle and 255/40 R18 at the rear. Options now available to customers include 19-inch M light-alloy wheels  in V-spoke design, Jet Black matt finish and diamond polish edges.   

A wide selection of exterior paint finishes including three new variants are available and M lights Shadow Line for more individualisation. The range of exterior paint finishes for the BMW Z4 has been carefully revised, with Thundernight metallic, Portimao Blue metallic and Skyscraper Grey metallic as new options. The fabric soft-top of the BMW Z4 will continue to be offered in Anthracite Silver as an alternative to the standard black.

The trio of side air-intakes has been remodelled, as are the side-sill contouring and rear apron with bold edging at either side. Two dynamically flowing character lines have popped up on the flanks, and there’s new attention to the BMW kidney grille, which now has a horizontal inner structure.

The snug cabin has many features including head-up display, contrast stitching and ambient lighting in the top-range model. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Z4 M40i is underscored by exterior mirror caps in Cerium Grey, a more eye-catching diffuser and trapezoidal tailpipe trims for the exhaust system. L-shaped rear lights add pizazz to the rear styling while the optional M lights Shadow Line, which can be ordered in conjunction with Adaptive LED Headlights with dark inserts.

The roadster’s fabric soft-top is electrically operated and can also be opened or closed — within 10 seconds — at the touch of a button while the car is moving at speeds of up to 50km/h.

Vernasca leather, which can be specified in black, Ivory White, Cognac or Magma Red is standard with the sDrive20i model.

The BMW Live Cockpit Professional, with the BMW Maps navigation system, a hard-drive-based multimedia system, the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, smartphone integration and Wi-Fi hotspot are also available.

The BMW Z4 M40i is also fitted as standard with ambient lighting and M door sill finishers, park distance control with sensors at the front and rear, an automatically dimming rear-view mirror and two-zone automatic climate control are included as standard in all model variants. 

Thundernight metallic is one of the coolest paints from BMW and now available on the Z4. Picture: SUPPLIED
No mechanical changes are applied and the sDrive20i outputs 145kW/320Nm while the M40i produces 285kW/500Nm.  Standard safety specification includes front collision warning with brake intervention, lane departure warning including lane return, and the speed limit information function with no-overtaking indicator.

Options include active cruise control with stop & go function, lane change warning, rear collision warning, crossing traffic warning, parking assistant, reversing assist camera and BMW head-on display.

The updated BMW Z4 will reach SA during the first quarter of 2023, and pricing will be announced closer to the time.

