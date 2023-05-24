Life / Motoring

NEW MODEL

Hennessey gives Ford bakkie a VelociRaptor boost

Power in the rally-bred bakkie is tweaked to 373kW

24 May 2023 - 12:38 Denis Droppa
The twin-turbo V6 engine is upgraded with a new high-flow air induction system and larger intercooler. Picture: SUPPLIED
The twin-turbo V6 engine is upgraded with a new high-flow air induction system and larger intercooler. Picture: SUPPLIED

The new Ford Ranger Raptor has just been launched in the US and it didn’t take long for someone to bring out a modified, fire-breathing version of the high-performance bakkie.

Hennessey, the Texas-based supercar manufacturer and high-performance modder, has announced the development of  the new VelociRaptor 500 Ranger in that country.

The 500 refers to the horsepower of the perked-up pickup, which in metric terms translates to 373kW. That’s a big chunk of extra performance compared to the 292kW produced by the standard Raptor, while torque also takes a major leap from 583Nm to 746Nm.

Hennessey achieved the extra muscle from the twin-turbo 3.0l V6 petrol engine with a new high-flow air induction system, a larger front-mounted intercooler and an engine management software upgrade.

The drivetrain is unchanged and comprises a 10-speed automatic transmission sending power to an all-wheel drive system that has locking front and rear differentials, and a low-range transmission.

The extra horsepower will further improve the capabilities of the Ranger Raptor, which is fitted with an active exhaust system, Fox live valve shock absorbers and  several drive modes including a rally-like Baja setting.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO, says: “Our 500-horsepower upgrade will noticeably improve low-end torque, and it’s got a lot more power for those who like to really push their trucks in mud, sand or on the open road.”

Hennessey also transforms the exterior with custom VelociRaptor bumpers, LED off-road lights, unique Hennessey 18-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels, 35-inch off-road tyres and “VelociRaptor 500” badging. The interior features Hennessey’s embroidered head restraints, all-weather floor mats and a unique build number plaque.

The Hennessey package adds $24,950 (R480,000) to the price of the standard Ranger Raptor in the US.

 

