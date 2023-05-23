Life / Motoring

Meet the world’s slowest Mercedes-AMG

Despite its 20km/h top speed, this E-scooter may zip through busy cities quicker than fire-breathing AMG cars

23 May 2023 - 19:03 Motor News Reporter
When folded the AMG e-scooter can easily fit into the boot of any of its large cousins. Picture: SUPPLIED

Whereas anything with a Mercedes-AMG badge evokes images of cars with fire-breathing, angry-sounding engines, the latest model from the stable is anything but.

The German company will replace fossil fuel-engined cars for electric vehicles across its entire range by the end of the decade, and in addition to becoming a fully fledged electric car company, the brand says its product portfolio will include micro mobility, such as this new AMG E-Scooter.

It is the least powerful Mercedes-AMG yet made and has a top speed of just 20km/h. However, due to its small size the E-Scooter’s advantage is that it is able to nip through congested cities quicker than an AMG car.

The new Mercedes-AMG E-scooter is made to nip through congested traffic quicker than an AMG car. Picture: SUPPLIED

The micro AMG weighs about 14.7kg and when folded up is compact enough to fit in the boot of a car or be carried on public transport.

There are no AMG-like “vrrr-pha” noises as it is powered by a 500 watt electric motor fed by a 9.6 Ah battery, although it does have a sport mode, which improves performance but reduces the range from 40km to 25km. Braking the 20cm rubber wheels is either by a rear drum brake or a foot brake on the mudguard.

The scooter features a Mercedes star in front, AMG rhombuses on the foot deck with anti-slip coating, telescopic handlebar, individually adjustable front and rear suspension and Bluetooth connection to a micro app.

The rider accesses information about speed, navigation, distance, journey time or battery charge status via the app. Various functions such as the lights or driving mode can be controlled directly via the app.

Mercedes-AMG spruces up GT models with new grilles

The styling retouch applies to the six-cylinder models, with more individualisation possible
2 weeks ago

New Mercedes-Benz GLC local pricing announced

New model arrives in SA sporting more assertive styling and technology
1 month ago

Mercedes-AMG One sets Monza lap record

The hyper Benz with complex engineering blitzed the famous F1 track faster than any other production car
1 month ago

Track test: New Mercedes-AMG C43 goes on sale in SA

The locally-built high performance sedan comes with a R1.6m price
2 months ago

For sale: one very special Mercedes-McLaren

You could own this SLR McLaren Stirling Moss if you have at least R55m handy
3 months ago
Life / Books
Life / Books
Life
Life
Life / Motoring

National

Life / Motoring

Life / Motoring

