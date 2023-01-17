Mercedes-AMG launches an SL 63 inspired by Formula One

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled a Formula One-inspired edition of its SL roadster, limited to 100 units worldwide.

The new-generation SL range was unveiled in October as a soft-top, four-seat roadster available in SL 55 and SL 63 guises. To commemorate the end of the 2022 F1 season the flagship model gets a cosmetic makeover inspired by the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 car raced by Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

The colour graduation from hi-tech silver metallic to obsidian black metallic is inspired by the F1 car, as are the star pattern on the flanks and the Petronas-coloured contrasts.

Added to this are 21-inch AMG 10-twin-spoke forged wheels in a matt black finish with Petronas-coloured rim flanges. The electric soft top is black and an AMG Aerodynamics package further raises the visual drama.

An AMG Night package has selected exterior features finished in high-gloss black, including the front splitter, side sill panels, mirror caps and the decorative trim in the rear diffuser, while the exhaust tailpipes are darkened. The AMG Night package II adds black chrome on the radiator grille and Mercedes star at the rear, while the interior components of the headlamps and rear lights are darkened.

The calipers of the AMG high-performance composite brake system are also painted black.

The standard AMG Performance seats are available with black Nappa leather/microfibre with either red or yellow topstitching.