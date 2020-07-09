Life / Motoring ROAD TEST Porsche GT4 leaves skidmarks on your soul A high-revving four-litre engine maxes out the sound and charm of 718 Cayman BL PREMIUM

The Cayman has never been a mine’s-bigger-than-yours type of car. This junior mid-engined Porsche eschews Godzilla-like power in favour of a more focused, purist driving experience.

What Caymans lack in outright grunt, they make up for in alluring nip 'n tuck handling, and charisma. It’s a sportscar that proves you don’t need a gazillion kilowatts to have fun, and there is still no sweeter car to drive swiftly through a twisty mountain pass.