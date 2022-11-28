Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Lewis Hamilton’s X44 team has taken the Extreme E title from the one owned by his former Formula One team mate Nico Rosberg after the last round of the second season in Uruguay at the weekend.
Nine-times world rally champion Sebastien Loeb and Spanish driver Cristina Gutierrez finished third in Punta del Este on Sunday to beat inaugural champions Rosberg X Racing by two points in the final standings.
“I’m so proud of the team and these two amazing drivers,” seven times F1 champion Hamilton, who takes a close interest in the off-road electric series without competing himself, said on Instagram.
The series, with identical electric SUVs and male and female drivers in every line-up, launched last year and aims to raise awareness about climate change and promote sustainability by racing in remote and damaged environments.
Rosberg X Racing, with Sweden’s Johan Kristoffersson and Mikaela Ahlin-Kottinsky, had been 17 points clear of X44 before the final round.
MOTORSPORT
Hamilton’s team takes Extreme E title from Rosberg’s
Rosberg’s team beat Hamilton’s on a tiebreak last year after finishing level on points.
Lewis Hamilton’s X44 team has taken the Extreme E title from the one owned by his former Formula One team mate Nico Rosberg after the last round of the second season in Uruguay at the weekend.
Nine-times world rally champion Sebastien Loeb and Spanish driver Cristina Gutierrez finished third in Punta del Este on Sunday to beat inaugural champions Rosberg X Racing by two points in the final standings.
“I’m so proud of the team and these two amazing drivers,” seven times F1 champion Hamilton, who takes a close interest in the off-road electric series without competing himself, said on Instagram.
The series, with identical electric SUVs and male and female drivers in every line-up, launched last year and aims to raise awareness about climate change and promote sustainability by racing in remote and damaged environments.
Rosberg X Racing, with Sweden’s Johan Kristoffersson and Mikaela Ahlin-Kottinsky, had been 17 points clear of X44 before the final round.
Rosberg’s team beat Hamilton’s on a tiebreak last year after finishing level on points.
Reuters
