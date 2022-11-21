Life / Motoring

Local News

Kyalami nine-hour tickets sales to kick off on Black Friday

Enthusiasts who want to score a discount will do well to buy the early-bird specials on the day

21 November 2022 - 17:14 Motor News Reporter
Kyalami will host the international 9 Hour race in February. Picture: SUPPLIED
Kyalami will host the international 9 Hour race in February. Picture: SUPPLIED

General access tickets will go on sale on November 25 with special Black Friday deals for one day only for the Kyalami 9-Hour to be held from February 23—25, 2023.

The weekend’s headline event is the second round of next year’s Intercontinental GT Challenge, three weeks after the opening round of the 2023 season at Bathurst, Australia. Organisers anticipate that all teams will be lined up on the grid to boost their season title aspirations.

Joining the SRO Motorsports Group K9H starting grid will be some of the top South African teams in FIA-homologated GT3 and GT4 machinery.

Thursday’s practice sessions will be open to the public for the first time, giving visitors the opportunity to experience the glowing brake discs and flame-spitting exhausts during the night practice session. Pit walks and driver autograph sessions are back on the event programme.

Support races

Over 200 competitors are expected to participate in the line-up of support races. Topping the support bill is the opening round of the 2023 GTC and SupaCup Championships. Over 50 BMWs across the brand’s recent history will battle it out in the first round of the BMW M Performance Parts Race Series.

In addition, the CompCare Volkswagen Polo Cup, InvestChem F1600 championship and the Mobil 1 V8 Championship will be competing on the circuit.

A high-speed historic race car demonstration and static display, where spectators can get close to an array of legendary cars from South African motorsport history is included.

Last year’s 9 Hour – the first for 22 years – re-established Kyalami’s place on the international motorsport map. Picture: SUPPLIED
Last year’s 9 Hour – the first for 22 years – re-established Kyalami’s place on the international motorsport map. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ticket pricing:

Thursday February 23 — R250

Friday February 24 — R350

Saturday February 25 — R550

Three-day ticket — R 1,000

Black Friday Prices (available to purchase on November 25 only)

Saturday — R465

Three-day ticket — R850

Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.co.za and details of the various hospitality packages will be announced shortly.

Endearing Vettel exhorts fellow drivers to look beyond racing as he signs off

There are far bigger and more important things than racing in circles, four-times world champion says after stepping away from Formula One career
Life
10 hours ago

F1 launches new all-female racing series

Next year’s inaugural season will comprise seven events with three races each.
Life
3 days ago

Schumacher Ferrari sells for more than $14m at Swiss auction

The championship-winning F2003-GA is now the most valuable modern F1 car in history
Life
5 days ago

Verstappen showed true colours in Brazil, disgruntled Perez says

The comment by the Red Bull driver comes after the double Formula One world champion refused to give back a place in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Life
1 week ago

Five cars named after racetracks

The Maserati Kyalami, Ferrari Monza and other cars are inspired by racing circuits
Life
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
New Kia Sportage makes SA debut
Life / Motoring
2.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Five rules to ...
Life
3.
Eight sensibly priced performance cars launched ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Toyota Urban Cruiser comes to the end of the line
Life / Motoring
5.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

New Frank Bullitt movie on the way

Life / Motoring

Ford boss says SA needs EV policy within six months

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.