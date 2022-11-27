Ferrari and F1 team boss Binotto reportedly in talks on his exit

Business Day TV speaks to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital
There are gnawing problems that cannot be wished away as the country drifts between two elections
Tsakani Maluleke warns her department may lose credibility due to other state institutions failing to maintain clean governance and deliver on mandates
National Assembly set to debate the independent panel report on December 6, just 10 days before the ANC’s 55th elective conference
The reprieve follows the resumption of talks among political factions with a deal to co-operate on a humanitarian spending plan
Finance ministers and central bank governors meet to discuss how industry can drive economic recovery
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
Heavy rains swept away homes and road on the island near Naples on Saturday
Joburg team secures a maiden home victory of the season and draws first blood with a solid if unspectacular 33-25 win
Binotto has decided to quit and search for his replacement is under way, says report
Ferrari’s Formula One team boss Mattia Binotto has decided to quit, daily Corriere della Sera said on its website on Friday, citing a loss of confidence by chair John Elkann.
A spokesperson for Scuderia Ferrari said the company did not comment on speculation.
Binotto, whose contract is set to expire at the end of 2023, and Ferrari are discussing the terms of his early departure, Corriere reported, adding an announcement was expected soon.
Among the options for Binotto’s replacement under consideration is Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna taking his role on an interim basis, Corriere said.
Earlier this month, Ferrari dismissed as “totally without foundation” media reports in Italy, including by Corriere della Sera, that Binotto would be replaced at the end of the season by Frederic Vasseur, team principal of Alfa Romeo, operated by Sauber.
Ferrari won four races in 2022, but their early season promise fell away due to mechanical unreliability, strategy errors and driver mistakes. Ferrari ended the season second overall in the constructors’ standings.
Binotto has spent his whole career at Maranello and was appointed team boss in January 2019, replacing Maurizio Arrivabene.
Reuters
MOTORSPORT
Ferrari and F1 team boss Binotto reportedly in talks on his exit
