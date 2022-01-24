Loeb becomes oldest WRC winner after Monte Carlo drama

France's Sebastien Loeb won the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally on Sunday to become, at 47, the oldest driver to win a round of the world championship.

The nine-times world champion, driving for M-Sport Ford in his first rally since 2020 after retiring from full-time competition in 2012, took a record-equalling eighth career Monte Carlo victory after late drama for rival Sebastien Ogier.

Compatriot Ogier, an eight-times world champion who has also won Monte Carlo eight times and is now competing part-time for Toyota, suffered a puncture to his car's front-left tyre on the penultimate stage while leading by nearly half a minute.

Loeb kept the advantage in the final stage to win the first rally of the sport's new hybrid era by 10.5 seconds, with Ogier collecting a 10-second penalty for a jumped start.

“I feel really happy. I didn't expect so much when I came here, but it was a great fight,” said Loeb, who had battled fellow-great Ogier from the start.

“Ogier was really fast and I struggled a bit yesterday and even this morning.”