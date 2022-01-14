Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Toyota’s Al Attiyah wins Dakar for the fourth time

Qatari wins the off-road epic in SA-built Toyota Hilux, with Giniel de Villiers fifth

14 January 2022 - 14:03 Reuters and Motoring Reporter
Toyota Gazoo Racing's Nasser Al-Attiyah (right) and co-driver Matthieu Baumel celebrate winning the 2022 Dakar Rally. Picture: REUTERS
Toyota Gazoo Racing's Nasser Al-Attiyah (right) and co-driver Matthieu Baumel celebrate winning the 2022 Dakar Rally. Picture: REUTERS

Qatar’s Nasser Al Attiyah won the Dakar Rally for the fourth time in the car category on Friday while British motorcycle rider Sam Sunderland took his second title.

Driving an SA-built factory Toyota Hilux, Al Attiyah had led from the January 1 start in Saudi Arabia and finished in Jeddah 27 minutes and 46 seconds ahead of France’s nine times world rally champion Sebastien Loeb in a Bahrain Raid Xtreme car.

Saudi driver Yazeed Al Rajhi was third with the Overdrive Toyota team, his first podium finish in the event.

Orlando Terranova was fourth for Bahrain Raid Xtreme, with SA’s Giniel de Villiers fifth in a factory Toyota Hilux.

Friday’s stage was won by SA’s Henk Lategan in another Hilux but he finished 31st in the overall standings after losing time with car damage early in the rally.

Al Attiyah won the Dakar when it was held in South America in 2011, 2015 and 2019 with Volkswagen, Mini and Toyota respectively.

He is now the joint-second most successful car driver in the history of the event, tied with Finland’s four times winner Ari Vatanen and behind France’s eight times winner Stephane Peterhansel who also won six times on a motorcycle.

“We had finished second every time since we came to Saudi Arabia two years ago, now we’re really happy to achieve our goal,” said the Qatari.

“We opened up a gap on the first day and have since managed our lead. We’re really happy, and I reckon we’ll start thinking of the next Dakar in a week or 10 days.”

Giniel de Villiers was the highest-placed South African, in fifth. Picture: SUPPLIED
Giniel de Villiers was the highest-placed South African, in fifth. Picture: SUPPLIED

GasGas rider Sunderland, who took his first title in South America in 2017, finished three minutes and 27 seconds ahead of Chilean rider Pablo Quintanilla on a Honda. Austrian Matthias Walkner was third for KTM.

“I honestly can’t be happier. This last stage was so difficult and so much stress,” said the Dubai-based 32-year-old after the 164km stage from Bisha to the Red Sea Port city of Jeddah.

“A lot of navigation, a lot of tricky notes, a few times a bit confusing and not sure if I was going the right way. Honestly, my head can explode. What a feeling.

“The last 10 minutes, I was not sure whether I’d won and now they’ve told me and, wow, dream come true.”

The Dakar Rally began in 1978 as a race from Paris across the Sahara to the Senegalese capital but switched to South America in 2009 for security reasons.

One of motorsport’s most dangerous and gruelling events, the rally moved to Saudi Arabia in 2020 and is now in its 44th edition.

Giniel de Villiers wins ninth stage of Dakar

Nasser Al Attiyah has moved closer to his fourth Dakar Rally title after gaining a minute on Sebastien Loeb
Life
2 days ago

Toyota’s Al Attiyah leads as Dakar enters second week

Mechanical woes drop SA's Giniel de Villiers from fourth to eighth in SA-built Hilux
Life
4 days ago

SA Formula E round postponed to 2023

The race in Cape Town will be the first time an FIA single-seater world championship will be staged in SA since the 1993 Formula One Grand Prix at ...
Life
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
The CityBug is SA's smallest and most affordable ...
Life / Motoring
2.
The problem with not looking up
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
BOOK REVIEW: A deeper look at how the world views ...
Life / Books
4.
Five things to watch this weekend
Life / Arts & Entertainment
5.
SA’s only device that prints drivers’ licences ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.