Toyota’s Al Attiyah wins Dakar for the fourth time

Qatar’s Nasser Al Attiyah won the Dakar Rally for the fourth time in the car category on Friday while British motorcycle rider Sam Sunderland took his second title.

Driving an SA-built factory Toyota Hilux, Al Attiyah had led from the January 1 start in Saudi Arabia and finished in Jeddah 27 minutes and 46 seconds ahead of France’s nine times world rally champion Sebastien Loeb in a Bahrain Raid Xtreme car.

Saudi driver Yazeed Al Rajhi was third with the Overdrive Toyota team, his first podium finish in the event.

Orlando Terranova was fourth for Bahrain Raid Xtreme, with SA’s Giniel de Villiers fifth in a factory Toyota Hilux.

Friday’s stage was won by SA’s Henk Lategan in another Hilux but he finished 31st in the overall standings after losing time with car damage early in the rally.

Al Attiyah won the Dakar when it was held in South America in 2011, 2015 and 2019 with Volkswagen, Mini and Toyota respectively.

He is now the joint-second most successful car driver in the history of the event, tied with Finland’s four times winner Ari Vatanen and behind France’s eight times winner Stephane Peterhansel who also won six times on a motorcycle.

“We had finished second every time since we came to Saudi Arabia two years ago, now we’re really happy to achieve our goal,” said the Qatari.

“We opened up a gap on the first day and have since managed our lead. We’re really happy, and I reckon we’ll start thinking of the next Dakar in a week or 10 days.”