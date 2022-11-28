Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE marginally firmer, but sentiment remains fragile

Protests in China against Covid-19 curbs weighed on sentiment

BL Premium
28 November 2022 - 19:00 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE closed marginally firmer on Monday, while European markets pared earlier losses as investors assessed protests in China against Covid-19 curbs.

The local bourse had spent most of the session marginally weaker, tracking global peers as uncertainty in China weighed on sentiment amid growing protests...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.