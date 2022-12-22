Companies / Transport & Tourism

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Expected recovery for 2022’s festive travel season

In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, host Mudiwa Gavaza discusses the outlook for the holiday season in terms of travel and accommodation and consumer spending

22 December 2022 - 11:27
Picture: 123RF/HANDMADEPICTURES
Picture: 123RF/HANDMADEPICTURES

The expected recovery of travel and tourism in the 2022 festive season is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Velma Corcoran, regional lead for Middle East Africa at Airbnb.

This discussion focuses on Airbnb’s outlook for the current festive season period in terms of travel and accommodation.

Join the discussion: 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

With pandemic restrictions having virtually disappeared — in SA these were repealed in June — travel, tourism and accommodation operators had been hoping for a recovery to pre-Covid levels and spending in 2022. However, those hopes and dreams are threatened by a global economy teetering on the brink of recession, characterised by high inflation and rising interest rates.

While the short-term rental company is optimistic about the recovery of travel during the upcoming holidays, Corcoran says inflation and a rise in living costs has tempered those expectations.

Airbnb, which operates as an online marketplace focused on short-term accommodation, has 4-million hosts on its platform globally with 65,000 listings in SA. In 2019, the company estimated its contribution to the SA economy at roughly $685m (R11.8bn).

Topics of discussion include: Airbnb’s business in SA; outlook for the current festive season; impact of global economic downturn on tourism; state of the gig economy; and what Airbnb’s data tells us about the health of consumer spending. 

LISTEN | ANC leadership contest will not affect economy, says Enoch Godongwana

‘It’s our nature, we seem quite chaotic,’ he said tongue in cheek
Economy
5 days ago

PODCAST | Do companies have to pay employee bonuses?

In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, host, Mudiwa Gavaza focuses on bonus pay — whether employers are compelled to hand over a 13th cheque ...
National
1 week ago

PODCAST | Unpacking Naspers’ growth strategy with the company’s CFO

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Companies
1 week ago

Rising dollar bites tourists to the US

The mighty greenback scaled two-decade highs recently, driven, in part, by Federal Reserve interest rate hikes
World
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
TFG to buy Street Fever footwear chain
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Musk steps down as Twitter CEO after scathing ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Stefanutti Stocks files claims in dispute with ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Vodacom boss says load-shedding threatens SA’s ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Shoprite cries foul over Pick n Pay’s more ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Tourism will pay the price for Durban’s filthy beaches

News

SA ranks among the lowest for Africa visa openness

National

Tourism stakeholders see a recovery close to pre-Covid numbers

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.