Vodacom signals confidence in ‘Please Call Me’ appeal
‘Very small’ provision made in financial statements for settlement with former employee Nkosana Makate
15 May 2024 - 05:00
Vodacom has made an “immaterial” provision with respect to its legal dispute with erstwhile employee Nkosana Makate in the “Please Call Me” matter — where he is demanding a multibillion-rand payout — in a sign that SA’s largest mobile operator is confident in the strength of its case.
In February, the mobile operator filed an application for leave to appeal against the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment that it must make a new offer to Makate...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.