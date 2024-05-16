Iron ore output contracts as Kumba cuts back
Production weakened 6.7% year on year in first three months of 2024
16 May 2024 - 05:00
Iron ore production in SA swung into negative territory in the first quarter of this year, data from Stats SA shows, as the biggest producer in the sector, Kumba, cut production due to Transnet’s inefficiencies.
Iron ore output weakened 6.7% year on year in the first three months of 2024, one the largest contributors to the 5.8% decline in mining production in the period...
