Amplats spin-off will net fiscus R18bn in capital gains tax
Some investors unhappy with undiluted exposure to platinum and prospect of CGT bill
17 May 2024 - 05:00
The mooted unbundling of Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) by Anglo American as part of the group’s biggest shake-up in a generation will attract about $1bn (R18bn) in capital gains tax (CGT) — a figure some of the group’s shareholders are not happy with.
Coronation, which holds shares in Anglo, said it was concerned about friction costs and capital gains tax associated with the break-up of the company...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.