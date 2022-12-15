National / Labour

PODCAST | Do companies have to pay employee bonuses?

In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, host, Mudiwa Gavaza focuses on bonus pay — whether employers are compelled to hand over a 13th cheque to staff

15 December 2022 - 08:43
No South African legislation obliges employers to pay bonuses to their employees. Picture: 123RF/Ion Chiosea
No South African legislation obliges employers to pay bonuses to their employees. Picture: 123RF/Ion Chiosea

Bonus pay — whether employers are compelled to hand over a 13th cheque to staff — is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host, Mudiwa Gavaza, is joined by Fiona Leppan, director in employment law at legal firm Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr (CDH).

With year end fast approaching and many organisations likely to pay their employees this week ahead of the festive season, we the ask whether bonuses should be expected? According to Leppan, if the payment of a bonus is a guaranteed right — either in terms of the employment contract, an employer’s remuneration or bonus policy, or forms part of an industry-regulated agreement — and is not subject to the employer’s discretion or attached to any performance objectives, then such a bonus would ordinarily be payable. 

However, aside from this, no South African legislation obliges employers to pay bonuses to their employees.

Leppan addresses the following regarding bonus pay: How is the payment of bonuses treated under South African law? Under which conditions would employers be legally obligated to pay an employee a bonus? 

Lastly, for bonuses that are subject to employer discretion, might there still be grounds for employees to claim that this discretion was unfairly applied should they not receive their bonus?

